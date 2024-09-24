DRC - The commitment of religious denominations to peace in South Kivu

The interreligious meeting for peace held this week in Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, has concluded on a hopeful note. It brought together three provinces in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which for decades have been plagued by violence committed by dozens of militia groups.

Agenzia Fides – Kinshasa

The interreligious meeting was held at the Archbishop’s residence and attended by representatives of Bukavu’s different religious denominations: Catholics, Kimbanguists, Muslims, Orthodox Christians, Mainline Protestant Churches s, Pentecostals, Salvation Army, Union of Independent Churches, as well as representatives from the Catholic Diocese of Cyangugu in Rwanda.

Church and civil authorities need to collaborate

The participation of Rwandan representatives was particularly significant and essential. The Rwandan government is accused by the Congolese government of providing support to armed groups operating in the DRC, notably the M23, which is mainly active in North Kivu. In turn, Kigali accuses Kinshasa of tolerating for decades on its territory the presence of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The latter are considered loyal to the old Rwandan regime responsible for the 1994 genocide.

The Governor of South Kivu praised the dialogue effort of all religious denominations and stressed the importance of collaboration between civil authorities and religious faiths to establish an exemplary system of governance.

Joining his voice with religious leaders, the Governor reminded that building peace and good governance requires the involvement of all, beyond political or spiritual differences.

The Mpox epidemic

The meeting also addressed the other emergency facing this area of the DRC, the Mpox epidemic. Dr. Deogratias Cigwerhe, a specialist in the field, provided a detailed history of the disease, determining its origin, mode of transmission, and preventive measures to limit its spread.

His talk raised awareness of the dangers posed by the disease and the importance of collective efforts to prevent it.