Celebrating Caritas Nigeria Day 2024

The 2024 Caritas Nigeria Day has been commemorated this week at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Durumi Abuja. It was a day of gratitude for the Catholic Secretariat, particularly the staff and management of the local Church’s humanitarian arm- Caritas Nigeria.

Caritas Nigeria Day is an annual event inaugurated in 2010. It is an occasion to reflect on the local Church’s humanitarian strides and challenges.

Towards a more holistic service

This week’s activities began with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Catholic Secretariat’s Chaplaincy, and focused on the theme, “Giving back to the community.”

The Thanksgiving Mass was celebrated by the Ordinary of Wukari Diocese, Bishop Mark Maigida Nzukwein. In his homily, the Bishop commended Caritas Nigeria for reaching over 10 million beneficiaries since 2010. He further encouraged Caritas Nigeria staff to work towards a more holistic service to their clients.

Recounting the journey so far, the Executive Secretary and CEO of Caritas Nigeria, Fr Uchechukwu Obodoechin, emphasised the need for a generous approach to humanitarian service that embodies a compassionate heart and spirit.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Fr. Peter Babangida Audu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of Caritas Nigeria, appealed for sensitivity to the needs of society’s underprivileged.

“Can you find your brother in the midst of this brokenness? Can you find your sister in the midst of what they are going through? Can you find your neighbour in the midst of all this? Dear friends, we are called to be a light in a darkened, broken world. To identify with those who are in misery and those who are suffering. The little you give will go a long way to building our society and making a harmonious environment,” Fr Audu said.

Human dignity and charity work

For his part, Fr. Michael Banjo, Deputy Secretary-General at CSN, encouraged Caritas Nigeria staff and all those who work with disadvantaged people to always uphold the dignity of the human person, including that of those we consider as “the poor.’

“It is one thing that you go out as a staff of Caritas to do what Caritas has asked you to do. It is another thing that you are deeply involved in that act of charity. Charity is more meaningful when that personal dimension is present in your actions. Charity is not charity until your heart is involved in your actions. Our human dignity can never be removed, regardless of our personal circumstances or predicament. Even the worst human beings, or criminal, still possesses human dignity,” said Fr Banjo.