As an African missionary, I am forever learning from the people of Papua New Guinea

Summing-up his experiences in Papua New Guinea, Fr Brian Nonde said, “For us African missionaries, the people of Papua New Guinea (PNG) teach us to live our Christian faith in harmony with nature, the value of family life, human relations, and how to cherish culture and traditions.”

Fr Paul Samasumo – Vatican City

Fr Brian Nonde is a member of the Congregation of the Missionaries of Mariannhill, sometimes known as Marianhill Fathers. He spoke to Vatican News in the context of Pope Francis’ historic visit to Papua New Guinea.

Currently serving in PNG’s Diocese of Lae as the Director of the local Catholic radio station, FM 103.7, and as an associate parish priest, Fr Brian, has previously worked in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Rome.

What does this visit of Pope Francis to PNG mean to you as an African missionary?

To begin with, the Holy Father Pope Francis’ visit draws the world’s attention to the remote and perhaps not-so-well-known society of Papua New Guinea. What this visit is saying to us here and indeed to the world is that the Christian faithful and people of PNG matter. They matter for the Pope, to the universal Church, and should matter in the eyes of the whole world.

As a Zambian and an African missionary living in Papua New Guinea, particularly working in the Church’s media sector, I consider this visit of the Pope of the utmost importance for Papua New Guinea.

Unfortunately, it has to be said PNG has sometimes been portrayed negatively in the world’s history and anthropological books. Much has been said in the past that was a total misunderstanding of a people’s way of life. I have never met a more loving, kind and welcoming people as Papua New Guineans. Speaking for myself, I know the people love us, African missionaries. I experience and live this love and kindness every day. I think Pope Francis’ visit will positively impact the country here and outside PNG.

I feel that a people who are not often counted as part of the world’s most important nations will, by virtue of this visit, get that chance to see themselves as valued by the Pope and the universal Church. It is humbling, therefore, to be in Papua New Guinea at this historical moment. It is also humbling to witness the Holy Father’s Apostolic compassion. It is, for me, a great sign of love and solidarity from the Pope. It is as if His Holiness is telling us once again that I am not the Pope of only the big and rich nations but also your Pope!

As a young African missionary working and living in PNG, what has impacted you the most about your calling to this country?

It sometimes takes me about five days, even with modern travel, to come from Zambia and reach PNG and then the Diocese of Lae. It can feel like we are far and alone. Far from everybody, from the Pope, far from our families—just far from everybody. So, when the Pope comes to us, he confirms the faith of the people of PNG. But he also confirms us as missionaries—not just African missionaries but all missionaries serving in this country.

Regarding African missionaries and our calling here, we have the Franciscan Capuchins in this country. Most Franciscan Capuchins are from East Africa. We also have the SVDs (Dei Verbum)—most of these are from West Africa. There are Silesians, and then there is us, the Marianhill Fathers, and the Precious Blood Sisters and Charity Sisters, mainly coming from the Eastern and Southern regions of Africa. I may have left out others, but we are a visible and welcome presence.

I would say there is also a great sense of solidarity among the various religious congregations working in PNG. But allow me to pay tribute, particularly to the Capuchins of East Africa. I am always inspired by how they have embraced their mission in this country. As a Marianhiller from the Southern African region, I have learnt and continue to admire their pastoral zeal and apostolate here in PNG.

Would you encourage other young African missionaries to come to PNG?

I think it is time for Africans to take up this challenge, especially in places where they have been blessed with many vocations to the priesthood and sisterhood. Lay missionaries, especially those with life skills that can be transferred to young people, would also be welcome. The European missionaries did their part. With so many vocations in Africa, as I said, I feel it is time that we, the Africans, did our part and also followed in the footsteps of our forefathers who were missionaries from the West.

However, as missionaries here in PNG, it is also very important, I think, to prioritise local vocations as part of our ministry of evangelization because without the local clergy, then the Church in Papua New Guinea will not grow.

When we interacted in the past, Fr Brian, you spoke very fondly about the people of PNG, their way of life, traditions, and culture. Is there something that Africans can learn from them?

Yes, I think we Africans can learn a lot from Papua New Guinea, especially now in Africa, when many of our traditional values are slowly being eroded by modernity and Western influences.

Most of the people of Papua New Guinea hold on to their cultural and traditional values. Sometimes, this is looked down upon as something of the past, archaic or outdated, but it is part of what identifies a people. As we lose our traditions, we also lose our identity as a people. Papua New Guineans hold on to their traditions. They are very proud of their traditions and customs. You can see this even in their celebrations. We have seen some of this during Pope Francis’ visit. The celebrations are usually very colourful. People express their culture and who they are proudly.

But beyond face paintings and colourful attire, you will find that in most places, especially places outside of towns, taboos, which form part of the norms of what to do and what not to do in a society, are still strong, and they are taken very, very seriously here.

I agree that we shouldn’t preserve everything about our African customs and traditions, but some of the most important aspects that make us who we are as Africans should be guarded jealously.

Another thing that has struck me the most in the years that I have been here is how to live in harmony with nature. Pope Francis brings this out in his document, Laudato sì, but believe me, the people here have for centuries been living in harmony with Mother Nature. The sea and the forests have provided what they need to survive. Papua New Guineans also place a great premium on family and friendships.

Let me illustrate with an example the question of living in harmony with nature: Whenever I have an appointment for Mass or something at one of our parish outstations in the various Islands, if the sea is agitated and we cannot travel, we will wait until it is possible to do so safely. We do not force matters in PNG. The people understand the force of nature and adapt accordingly. We don’t stress unnecessarily. We wait. When the people see that the sea is agitated, they know why we are delayed. They also wait. It happens the other way as well. Sometimes, I wait for someone or a group at the main centre in Lae, but they don’t arrive. I will not stress. I know they will come. It is a different mentality altogether. We wait. In PNG, we wait. I have learned to wait.

