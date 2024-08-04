Zimbabwean couples celebrating anniversaries urged to inspire younger generations

Ten Zimbabwean couples in the Diocese of Chinhoyi have celebrated their wedding anniversaries together. During the colourful celebration, young men and women were encouraged to learn from the example of their elders.

Brother Alfonce Kugwa - Chinhoyi

On Saturday, 3 August, ten couples from Karoi’s St. Paul Parish, Holy Trinity, St. Theresa, and Tengwe centres celebrated their marriage anniversaries and were presented with Papal Blessing Parchments.

Recommitting to each other

In a colourful ceremony officiated by the Parish Priest, Fr. James Allen, assisted by Fr. Chazunguza and the Spiritual Director for the Couples Association, Fr. Simbarashe Chigumbura, the couples renewed their vows, kissed, and exchanged rings to recommit themselves to each other.

Among the couples were the Diocesan Pastoral Chairperson (DPC), Mr Albert Chikuvadze, and his wife Rhoda, and the Diocesan Chairperson for the Sacred Heart Guild, Mr. Joseph Masikati, and his wife Judith, who also re-echoed “I do—I do.”

While an adage goes that “marriage is not a bed of roses,” as witnessed by many divorces, marriages of convenience, and all sorts of ills that afflict matrimonial unions, the ten couples’ journey of love, commitment, and dedication to their vows was praised by many well-wishers.

Share responsibilities and set family goals

The couples were also reminded that their anniversaries were not only a show of long life in marriage but an example of a well-lived marital bond, bearing sacrifices, high levels of tolerance, forgiveness, and managing conflicts.

In their testimony, the oldest couple of 40 years, Mr Wibert and Mrs Clothilda Sengai, confirmed that every marriage is unique and that what works for one couple may not work for another. They emphasised that each couple should devise strategies to troubleshoot challenging situations.

“By being open to growth, learning, tolerance, humility, and adaptation, couples can strengthen their bond. These are also the pillars of a lasting and fulfilling union of love. While it is common to take things for granted, it is always important to respect each other’s views, background, culture, in a way that builds mutual understanding and trust,” they said.

Mr and Mrs Sengai further encouraged those in marriage to share responsibilities and set goals for their family while reiterating the need to base the foundation of any marriage union on prayer. The Holy Eucharist and prayer, they articulated, are as the beacon of the vocation of married life.

Closing their sharing, the couple called for support for each other’s growth, encouraging individual goals, aspirations, and personal development. However, they discouraged competition in marriage and asked young couples to treat marriage as sacred. They recommended the cultivation of confidentiality, respect for each other and effective communication. These are the props that grow and build intimacy among couples.

Zimbabwean couples celebrate wedding anniversaries

Be examples to young couples

In his homily during the anniversary Mass, Fr. Chigumbura challenged the couples to remain focused and dedicated in their love and to be a good example to young people. The priest called upon couples celebrating their anniversaries to practice forgiveness and understanding and to let go of grudges and resentments. He underscored the need for resilience and endurance, which, he said, was important in stabilising families.

“Being in a marriage is not easy, and achieving this feat does not mean you have accomplished everything. It is a sign that you are journeying with God, the author of your marriage and family. You should be grateful to him and reflect his love to others through your way of life so that they can follow him and keep their marriages intact,” Fr. Chigumbura said.

Turning to young couples and the youth, Fr. Chigumbura encouraged them to seek direction and guidance from God-fearing people who can help them make right choices that will bear worthwhile results. He also challenged them to follow the excellent example of the couples who had just renewed their vows.