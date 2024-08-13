Zambia: Be promoters of peace and justice in parishes, Bishop tells newly ordained priests

Over the weekend, Bishop Charles J Kasonde of Solwezi Diocese in Zambia ordained nine men for the priesthood. The increase in vocations to the priesthood in a diocese that once lagged behind others in Zambian has been celebrated as unprecedented and a gift of the Lord. The Solwezi prelate urged the newly ordained to promote peace and justice in parishes.

Fr. Wilbroad C. Musonda – Solwezi.

In a joyous and colourful historic celebration of Holy Mass, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Solwezi ordained nine men to the priesthood, marking the largest ordination ceremony to the priesthood ever witnessed in Solwezi Diocese.

Be a sign of peace and justice

In his homily at St. Daniel’s Cathedral Parish, Bishop Kasonde urged the newly ordained priests to be a sign anchored on the Christian and universal values of peace, justice, and God’s favour. In turn, these values must be used by the new priests when carrying out pastoral ministry in their respective parishes.

“As you go out into parish ministry, there has to be a sign of peace and justice and God’s favour for the Christian community, which will be guiding you,” said Bishop Kasonde in his sermon to thousands of people gathered for the ordination.

The first consultation is through prayer

The Local Ordinary further underscored the need for newly ordained priests to be diligent, discerning, and consultative when serving God’s people in pastoral ministry. He explained that prayer plays a pivotal role in this consultative process.

“In your work, the first consultation is through prayer,” Bishop Kasonde said. He added, “When you sit before the Tabernacle and the Holy Eucharist, pray to God that the Lord may guide you and grant you the wisdom to live among the people,” he said.

Bishop Kasonde, who also doubles as Chairperson of the regional episcopal body, the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), further elaborated that in the dispensation of their priestly pastoral ministry, the newly ordained priests have to serve all people equally regardless of their social and financial status in society.

Church and State complement each other

Six government ministers and other dignitaries attended the ordination ceremony.

Zambia’s Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Lufuma, who represented the republican

president, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, commended the Church in Solwezi for its development and social justice engagements in society. He said the Zambian Government would continue to support and complement what the Church was doing for the people.

The Catholic Diocese of Solwezi was established in 1976. It was initially part of the Vicariate Apostolic of Ndola. On 9 December 1976, Solwezi was raised to the status of Diocese with Monsignor Severinah Abdon Potani, O.F.M. Conv., as its first Bishop. The current Bishop, Charles Joseph Sampa Kasonde, was appointed on 15 March 2010.