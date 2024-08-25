Ugandan Sr Grace Kyomugisha elected new ACWECA president

Sr Grace Kyomugisha of the Sisters of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Uganda is the new President of the Association of Consecrated Women in Eastern and Central Africa (ACWECA)

Sr Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

As the week-long Plenary Assembly for members of the Association of Consecrated Women in Eastern and Central Africa (ACWECA) ended this weekend, the Association elected Sr Grace Kyomugisha, the Superior General for the Sisters of Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) in Uganda, as its new President. The Association also elected Sr. Auxilia Hokororo of Tanzania as Vice President. Sr Hokororo is a Benedictine nun.

Anchored on the Word of God

During the closing Mass on Friday, 23 August, the outgoing ACWECA president, Sr Rosalia Sakayombo, Superior General for the Religious Sisters of the Holy Spirit in Zambia, announced the election results.

In her remarks, as she ushered in the new President, Sr Sakayombo, who has been in office for the last three years since 2021, appreciated the sisters of the ACWECA region for allowing her to serve them as president. She also thanked her executive for the collaborative teamwork.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve this region (ACWECA) for the last three years and for the cooperation we have enjoyed as a board,” Sr. Sakayombo said, pointing out that the sisters are ready to support the new leadership.

Sr Sakayombo handed over the Bible and ACWECA Constitution to the new President as pastoral tools to govern the region, saying, “Our region is anchored on the Word of God and the Constitution of the Association. These are the laws which guide us in the mission of Jesus Christ. I am therefore handing you these as the most important tools for our operation,” said the outgoing President.

Walking together to grow our Charisms

For her part, the new President, Sr Kyomugisha, accepted the position with humility and trust.

In her maiden speech to the delegates, the former assistant Secretary General for the Association of Religious in Uganda (ARU), who has been at the helm of her congregation since December 2023, asked the sisters in the region to journey together in the mission and strengthen each other’s Charisms.

“The Word of God gives us courage and freedom, and that is why I am humbled to stand before you to say thank you for trusting me with this responsibility,” Sr Kyomugisha said. She continued, “I urge you, let us walk and grow together by deepening our Charisms.”

“Charisms are based on the Gospel of the Lord, and when they are lived deeply, they will lead us to the same mission for us all,” she explained, and then she asked the sisters to keep the candles burning wherever they were serving.

ACWECA’s mission is to promote the spirit of collaboration and sharing of spiritual, human, and economic resources among member conferences of religious women. It seeks to enhance religious formation and strengthen leadership capacity for deeper evangelization.

