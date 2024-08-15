Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary: Keeping the day of obligation as African Catholics

15 August is the beautiful celebration in the Church of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven. As Pope Francis has said, this is a day we are invited to rejoice as “Mary ascends, and the Word of God reveals to us what characterised her as she does so: service to her neighbour and praise to God.”

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp - Lagos

Today, as we contemplate Mary, who was taken up body and soul to the glory of heaven, we rejoice because we celebrate the heavenly reward of a mother who accepted and did God’s will, despite its profound challenges, in being the mother of Jesus our Saviour. She continues to be a model, teacher, and guide in living our Christian Faith.

Imitating Mary in daily African life

Mary’s Assumption is not a holiday in many African countries. Our busy work schedules in offices, on farms, at home, or in the city’s heavy traffic may make attending Mass difficult. Still, we are all reminded to find time to participate in the Eucharistic celebration wherever we are, as it is a day of obligation. Fortunately, some parishes will have more Masses during the day so that the faithful can attend any one of them.

Teach children and youth, the Faith

Recently, the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, after a meeting with Catechists, made it a requirement that children eight years and above need to attend a minimum of 12 months of Catechism lessons before their First Holy Communion and two years of classes for teens and youth before Confirmation. The Archbishop says it is now becoming a matter of concern that the younger generation of Catholics are not learning well the Catholic doctrine and prayers. Sometimes, this is not entirely their fault, as their parents, too, are not well grounded in our Catholic Faith. Therefore, children and youth must be guided and properly taught catechesis at the foundation level, not forgetting the devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

A Joyful day for special celebrations

Like other Solemnities, many priests and religious celebrate their ordination, religious profession or anniversaries on this beautiful day of Mary’s Assumption. We rejoice with them and entrust them to her maternal protection.

Let us continue to ask for Mary’s intercession for every home and community, for peace in the world and for daily growth in Faith in our Christian journey.