ACWECA Golden Jubilee celebrations begin in Lilongwe, Malawi

The president of the Association of Consecrated Women in Eastern and Central Africa (ACWECA), Sr. Rosalia Sakayombo, a Zambian Sister of the Holy Spirit, has challenged Catholic religious women in the region to reflect on their formation programmes in the face of challenges impacting religious vocations

Deogratias Mmana - Lilongwe

Sr Sakayombo said it is important for the association to reflect on the type of formation given to young women today.

She said this on Monday in her opening address to the association’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and the 19th plenary assembly, taking place in Malawi’s capital city of Lilongwe.

Towards transformative formation

“The theme calls us to reflect on the importance of transformative formation to our religious life in a world faced with so many changes and challenges that negatively impact our religious vocations,” Sr. Sakayombo said.

She outlined some of the challenges as the breakdown of family life, social media, poverty, hopelessness, cases of abuse, gender Identity crisis, mental health due to unresolved traumas, the fast pace of life that does not allow time for reflection, technological changes and the resulting huge amount of information that the religious of today has to contend with.

Golden jubilee opening ceremony in Malawi

Authentic living and evangelization

The jubilee and plenary assembly theme is: “Transformative holistic formation for authentic living towards deeper evangelization in the ACWECA region and beyond.”

The Golden Jubilee celebrations started with Holy Mass celebrated by Archbishop George Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese.

Archbishop Gianluca Perici, the Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi and Zambia, conveyed Pope Francis’ blessings and best wishes to the religious women gathered in Malwai.

Read also 05/07/2024 Religious women in Africa prepare to celebrate golden jubilee of their association Malawi’s religious women will host golden celebrations of the Association of Consecrated Women in Eastern and Central Africa (ACWECA) from 19 August to 24 August 2024 in Lilongwe, ...

ACWECA is the umbrella body of Catholic consecrated religious sisters in countries of the Eastern and Central Africa. The ACWECA region comprises 10 countries: Sudan, South Sudan, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Eretria, and Zambia. Zimbabwe is an affiliate member.