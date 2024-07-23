Spirituality: a vital factor in Positive Mental Health

Spirituality and Full Consciousness: Paths to Well-Being” was one of the panels at the international conference on ‘Positive Mental Health’, organised by the Cabo Verde Ministry of Health. The meeting took place over the weekend in Cabo Verde’s city of Praia. Fr. Gilson Frede was one of the speakers on the panel.

Sãozinha Vaz – Vatican City.

Outlining the significant contribution of spirituality to people’s well-being, Fr Frede, Custos of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin in Cabo Verde, in an interview with Vatican News, said that contrary to what some psychologists, such as Freud, thought, that spirituality and religion should be banned because they prevented the individual from reaching maturity, many psychologists from the mid-20th century consider that spirituality and religion have an essential influence on people’s lives and mental health.

Prayer and introspecting are beneficial

According to Fr. Frede, spiritual exercises such as introspection, prayer, and a positive outlook on life help people cope better with illness, suffering, and death. Spirituality can also lead to an awareness of one’s individuality and who one is.

“Becoming aware that we have positive and negative aspects, that we go through good and bad times, can lead us to a happier, more serene and peaceful life and helps us to overcome moments that could eventually lead to stressful situations or mental disorders,” he added.

Despite the enormous contribution of spirituality in promoting a person’s well-being, Fr. Frede acknowledged that there are cases in which alienation and dogma can have a negative influence on mental health. In order to prevent negative impacts, individuals, but especially religious leaders and health authorities, need to pay attention to what is going on and take responsible actin to prevent harm.

Mental health after Covid-19

Making reference to the conference’s theme, “Positive Mental Health—Everyone’s Priority and Commitment,” Fr. Frede stressed the importance of embracing a holistic approach to dealing with human mental health. Once again, the importance of everyone taking responsibility was emphasised.

When asked to comment on the mental health situation in Cabo Verde and what prompted the conference, Fr. Frede mentioned the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people. He commended the country’s Ministry of Health for organising the conference.