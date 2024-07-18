Kenyan Bishops call for a moment of deep listening and discernment

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops says that the nation is at a decisive point, and the government and citizens need a moment of deep listening and discernment.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

In a Statement seen by Vatican News, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba, the Kisumu Metropolitan and Chair of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), commended President William Ruto’s Government for some of the recent steps taken to reduce the country’s political and economic crisis. KCCB, however, feels that more can still be done.

“We commend President William Samoei Ruto for finally listening to the cry of the people, which has been brought out sharply by the Gen Zee protests. Specifically, by declining to sign the controversial Finance Bill, and dissolving the Cabinet to give space for a more competent, dependable and leaner team that can deliver to Kenyans. These two main steps are building stones for better governance and therefore signal a process towards restoring hope among Kenyans. It is a step towards assuring Kenyans that building functional government systems to improve service delivery is possible,” reads the Statement.

Politicians at places of worship

Nevertheless, the Bishops also want the President “to make good his promise to consult widely before making appointments to the vacant Cabinet Secretaries positions.” Bishops further denounce corruption and opulent lifestyles, especially among public servants. They also call for a sober use of the Harambee system, a Kenyan tradition of communal self-help fundraising events. The Bishops criticize politicians for frequenting places of worship and initiating patronage in Churches as a way of gaining popularity or winning support for elections.

“We are against the politicians misusing the places of worship to gain popularity through display of money. We however realise that if we recover the good spirit of coming together in harambee, we can assist greatly the needy. We must insist on the accountability of the funds and assurance of where the donations come from,” the Bishops said.

Listening and discernment

In the Statement, the Bishops further condemn what they term “Inhumane Acts by the Police” in reference to the forty persons killed by police, unwarranted arrests, abductions and torture.

As a way forward, “We, the Catholic Bishops, encourage the President and his Government to truly listen and take action even before any form or forum for National Dialogue. He should find time for quiet and reflection. He should discern the choices he has to make and be guided by what is in the best interest of this great country, Kenya,” insist the KCCB prelates.

The Bishops’ Statement is the latest in a string of messages from the KCCB regarding the recent happenings and unrest in Kenya.

In the wake of the deadly protests, President William Ruto has since shelved the infamous Finance Bill. The Kenyan President has also dissolved his cabinet, and there is talk of cobbling together a Government of National Unity.