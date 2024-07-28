Celebrating grandparents and the elderly: “Do not cast me off in my old age”

Since 2020, the fourth Sunday of July has been commemorated as the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, as declared by Pope Francis. This year, Pope Francis has chosen the theme, “Do not cast me off in my old age” (Psalm 71:9).

Sr. Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp – Lagos.

Many African societies regard old age as a blessing, and anyone kind to an older person receives a blessing. Such acts of kindness do not go unrewarded. In the past, in some homes, it was common for children to compete among themselves to run errands for their grandparents. They did that so as to receive the blessings of old age.

Gratitude vs quality care

In Africa, grandparents and the elderly are loved and appreciated. To have grandparents and elderly parents in a home is regarded as a gift. Yet one cannot fail to ask, “What is the quality of care given to the elderly in African homes?” The harsh reality of increased socio-economic challenges, widespread unemployment and insecurity on the continent has left many families unable to provide or afford basic health care, food and shelter for the elderly. This then becomes a source of inner pain and, sometimes, lamentation by the elderly.

Pope Francis encourages all grandparents and the elderly, especially those feeling a sense of neglect and a lack of needed care, that “God does not disdain to choose those who, to many people, may seem irrelevant. God discards no stone; indeed, the “oldest” are the firm foundation on which “new” stones can rest, in order to join in erecting a spiritual edifice (1 Peter 2:5).

Hope and joy for grandparents

The fourth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly reminds everyone that the elderly are special gifts and deserve all the love, care, patience, and kindness we can give them. It is also important to find space to forgive grandparents or the elderly for any hurt they may have caused in the past.

The words of the Psalmist speak directly to the heart and move one to see the appeal of the elderly: “In my old age, I need you—I need your love, care, time, forgiveness, and prayers.”

Pope Francis, who himself feels grateful to be a spiritual ‘grandfather’, has said, “Let us show our tender love for the grandparents and the elderly members of our families. Let us spend time with those who are disheartened and no longer hope in the possibility of a different future. In place of the self-centred attitude that leads to loneliness and abandonment, let us instead show the open heart and the joyful face of men and women who have the courage to say ‘I will not abandon you” and to set out on a different path.’”