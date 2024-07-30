Cameroon: Synodality and the Diplomacy of the Gospel

The role of Pontifical Representatives (Study Group 8) is one of the themes listed in the Instrumentum Laboris for the Synod of Bishops in October 2024. In an Interview, Archbishop Jose A. Bettencourt, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, shares his views on the Church Diplomatic Mission in a missionary synodal perspective.

Liliane Mugombozi - Yaounde.

Your Excellency, what does it mean for you to carry out a Pontifical Representative Mission?

We are committed to representing the Pope where he has sent us. I believe this responsibility is undertaken in an environment of trust. The representative seeks to be the Pope's heart and arms to the people, representing the faith, charity, closeness and unity of the Church, locally and universally. Showing closeness, particularly in times marked by sorrow and, at the same time, being part of a history with a future perspective. In my opinion, being a representative of Pope Francis means trying to be what he wants a representative of his to be.

During the National Plenary Assembly of Cameroon's Bishops in April, I was struck by what you said to the Bishops; “the Nunciature is everyone's home, it is not my home.” Yours, is an official assignment: with this statement, you gave a glimpse of what the Church family looks like.

I think the Nunciature is often considered the home of the Pope. As such, it has a very concrete mission. It is a meeting place, a place that connects the Church internally and with many other realities of society. A significant link exists between this house and its history. This house has received three visits of the Pope. Thirty years ago, Pope John Paul II signed the encyclical The Church in Africa here. Presidents of Bishops' conferences from all over the continent gathered here in Yaoundé.

In African culture, a home is of great importance; it has deep meaning because it is a place and a symbol, an intimate family bond. As a result of this, the Pope's house acquires all these characteristics and becomes more intimate with the African people. In this sense, I cannot strictly say that the house is not mine, because I am a representative of the pope and I live among the people, maintaining and respecting the essence of the home. So, it is the Pope's house for Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

We have been in this house for more than 60 years, and this fact expresses a solid relationship, a relationship of trust and a point of reference. And I think this place should be at the service of Cameroonians and Equatorial Guineans. An open house where people can meet and where we can enable them to meet, a house that serves as a bridge between Catholics and Muslims, Protestants and Catholics, and between civil society leaders, academics, and cultural leaders. I believe this house has a role and value in all these areas. I believe we are here as a “catalyst” for creating an environment of peace and cooperation. We are also “looked upon” in a spiritual light, and this is not indifferent.

What realities do you see as priorities for the Study Group 8: Pontifical Representatives in missionary synod perspective?

From the perspective of the Pontifical Representatives, this touches many aspects of the Church. We are a bridge as well. I believe that for the Pontifical Representatives a starting point is humanitas, which is the common dimension. The Church represents so many different countries, different cultures, languages, expressions. But we are humans, and our starting point must be humanitas. I think different missions require different objective realities in each nation. Something that may seem good in one culture may be interpreted completely differently in another. You need to adapt to the place where you are and embody yourself in the reality of the place. It takes good faith and common sense, one must understand the history and context of each place. Every Nuncio has his talents and everything is providence. Witness is important when it comes to proximity, I think my job is to promote apostolate.

Let us also not forget that in the long history of Pontifical Representatives, we have had some outstanding Nuncios. Just think of Roncalli in Bulgaria and Turkey during the war. And let us remember the Nuncio in Berlin during World War II: he was the only ambassador who did not abandon the people. The first news from the outside world came through the Nuncio. Diplomatic Relations with the Holy See brought the first aid to Berlin after the war. In addition, we can recall that the Apostolic Nuncio to Iraq, Cardinal Zenari, remained on the ground during the recent bombings in Baghdad. In Kiev, the Nuncio was one of the few diplomats left in the early days of the war. In other words, I have really extraordinary colleagues, people who give exceptional service to the Church. In the end, in diplomacy, it is “humanitas” that is adapted to the circumstances.

There have also been Pontifical Representatives who lost their lives in mission posts. I think of Msgr. Michael Courtney, the Apostolic Nuncio assassinated in Burundi. It is an environment of witnessing. Thus, there is a great responsibility to really embody Christian principles, and I think these examples are there. The experience shows that it is a long process.

Thanks to the Church, Diplomacy is a tool for Evangelization. Diplomats, who are accredited by governments, have in a way, the ability to access contexts of dialogue where others might not. In this way, they can give voice to the voiceless according to Pope Francis' desire. It is obviously a collaborative work with the local church, the network of religious men and women, the faithful and all the Ecclesial Movements. This is what makes this diplomacy of the Gospel so powerful: faith!